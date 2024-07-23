Goalkeeper impresses for Walsall after training with Chesterfield and Southend United
and live on Freeview channel 276
Goalkeeper Sam Hornby was training with the Spireites earlier this pre-season, with the 29-year-old having travelled with the squad to Spain and playing 45 minutes in the friendly against Matlock Town.
The stopper departed after that and played in a 5-0 win for Southend United against Great Wakering.
But Hornby is now with a third club, League Two Walsall, and according to reports he impressed in a 3-2 win against Tamworth at the weekend, with manager Mat Sadler saying he did his chances of earning a deal ‘no harm.’
He is available on a free transfer after being released by Colchester United.
Hornby, son of Chesterfield’s head of recruitment Neil, has also played for the likes of Kidderminster Harriers and Bradford City.
The Spireites currently only have one senior goalkeeper on their books in Ryan Boot, with youngster Ashton Rinaldo as back-up. Town are still hopeful of bringing back Harry Tyrer on loan from Everton, but it is understood that there are a number of clubs interested in him.
The Blues return to action on Wednesday night against Championship Derby County.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.