Chesterfield have been informed by the league’s top referee boss that both of Gillingham’s penalties should not have been awarded.

The Spireites found themselves 2-0 at the Priestfield Stadium on Tuesday night after referee Craig Hicks pointed to the spot twice for the hosts after Zach Hemming was judged to have fouled Josh Andrews and then Ryan Stirk was penalised for an apparent trip on Elliott Nevitt. That left Town with a mountain climb and they eventually slumped to a 4-1 defeat.

Paul Cook, who received his third yellow card of the season on the night, which means he will serve a one-match touchline ban this Saturday at Harrogate Town, has since spoken to EFL referee chief Mike Jones, who apparently told him both penalties should not have been given.

Cook said: “I have a really good relationship with Mike Jones, the head of referees (in the EFL). The conversation was picked up on Wednesday morning. Both penalties are not penalties and the second penalty is a yellow card for the Gillingham player. That is the information back. I respect Mike Jones a lot. He is a good person. He listens to your point of view. He also supports the referees which I agree with.”

Chesterfield manager Paul Cook.

Unfortunately there is nothing that Chesterfield can do about it now and they have to move on to Harrogate Town this weekend. Cook will be in the stand watching on, while his coaching team of Danny Webb, Gary Roberts, Paddy Byrne and Kieron Dyer will give out instructions from the touchline.

Cook joked: "Unfortunately for (Harrogate Town manager) Simon (Weaver) he is going to put up without me on the bench. I am sure he will have a peaceful afternoon!”