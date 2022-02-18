Here, we’ve selected 30 who have, some you may remember and some you may not.
1. Gboly Ariyibi (USA)
Although brought up in the UK, Ariyibi was born in the US and has featured for their U20 and U23 sides. He's currently with MKE Ankaragücü in Turkey having spent three years at Spireites from 2014-2017.
2. Felix Bastians (Germany)
Bastians spent time on loan with Chesterfield early in his career, playing 12 times and scoring once. He went on to have a good spell in Germany with top flight Freiburg and Vfl Bochum and now plays for Rot-Weiss Essen in the fourth tier.
3. Mike Fondop (Cameroon)
Fondop moved to the UK aged 20 to study at University and has ended up having a good pro career, including at Chesterfield where he scored ten in 29 games. He's now with Oldham Athletic.
4. David Faupala (France)
Faupala joined on loan from Manchester City, scoring once in 14 appearances in 2017. Now plies his trade with Beauvais in France.
