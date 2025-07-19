Devan Tanton, pictured left.

Devan Tanton will be a ‘doubt’ for Chesterfield’s first game of the season against Barrow after the defender was forced off injured in the 1-1 draw against Alfreton Town.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Fulham loanee rolled his ankle as he stretched to keep the ball in play in the first-half and was replaced by Vontae Daley-Campbell. Tanton’s loan spell at the Spireites was cut short last season due to injuries so everyone will have their fingers crossed that it is nothing serious.

“Devan’s ankle has come up like a bit of a balloon so we are hoping that it is not that bad,” Danny Webb said. “Devan is obviously a bit down after the amount of games he missed last year. He was hoping to hit the ground running for Barrow at home but he will be a doubt for that game. I think he actually rolled his foot on the water bottles as he came right off the pitch. I think he knew it, his face dropped, he was a bit emotional. Hopefully he will wake up tomorrow and the swelling has gone down.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tanton’s Fulham team-mate, Matt Dibley-Dias, has suffered a similar injury after rolling his ankle in training in Spain, although Webb said his scan results were more positive than expected.

“His scan was quite good without going into the medial detail,” Webb explained. “He will have to be off his feet for another week but hopefully he will be available for selection against Barrow.

In other news, Ryheem Sheckleford, Bailey Hobson and Paddy Madden were not involved against Alfreton but trained in the morning.

“Paddy has come back from injury now, he has started to join in with the group and getting his fitness up to scratch,” Webb added. “With the others, it was decided that we wanted to get a lot of 90 minutes and close to that into the players so we decided it would be better if they trained rather than sit on the bench.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The match against Alfreton ended 1-1, with Cjey Dunkley giving the Spireites a first-half lead. They face Sheffield United next weekend in their final friendly before the League Two season starts on August 2.