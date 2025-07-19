Chey Dunkley put Chesterfield in front against Alfreton: Picture: Tom Morris.

Chesterfield were held to a 1-1 draw against Alfreton Town in their latest pre-season friendly.

Both goals came from set-pieces, with Chey Dunkley finishing at the second attempt for the Spireites on 22 minutes, before the hosts equalised with 12 minutes remaining when William Fewster lashed home from a long throw.

As it always is at the Impact Arena, it was a good physical test for the Blues, who will be hoping that Devan Tanton, who hobbled off with an ankle injury in the first-half, is not too bad.

Zach Hemming and Ryan Stirk played the full 90 minutes, while the likes of Dunkley, Kyle McFadzean, Dylan Duffy and Armando Dobra came off with five minutes remaining.

Chesterfield have one more friendly to tick off, which is at home to Sheffield United next Saturday, before the proper stuff starts against Barrow on August 2.

FIRST HALF

Chesterfield unsurprisingly had the majority of possession in the first-half, with Duffy, Dobra and Will Grigg all threatening. They took the lead on 22 minutes when Dunkley’s header from Dylan Markanday’s cross was parried by goalkeeper George Willis and Dunkley lashed in the rebound. Paul Cook’s bellowing instructions from the touchline demanded his side be patient, to provide width and to ‘pass their win in’ to Alfreton’s final third.

The one big disappointment of the half was when Tanton rolled his ankle as he stretched to keep the ball in on the touchline and he was replaced by Vontae Daley-Campbell. Tanton made a brief attempt at returning to action but instantly knew he could not continue. The right-back trotted down the tunnel looking disappointed, which is understandable after his injury problems last season which cut his loan spell at the Blues short.

SECOND HALF

Duffy had the ball in the net early in the second-half, lifting the ball over Willis after being slipped in by Grigg, but the offside flag was raised, much to the frustration and annoyance of Cook, who disputed that decision.

In the next attack, Lewis Gordon hooked a ball in from the left and Grigg’s attempted overhead kick went flying over the bar.

The next action was not in the spirit of a ‘friendly’, as Alfreton’s Jack Leckie went into the book on the hour after flying into Gordon, totally wiping out the left-back, who luckily avoided injury and was fine to continue.

Grigg was inches away from grabbing his fifth goal of pre-season before he was withdrawn along with Markanday, as Ryan Colclough and Lee Bonis came on.

Bonis was involved straight away, his good work created a half chance for Dobra who blasted wide from a tight angle.

A delightful pass over the top from Gordon presented Colclough with a big chance to double the lead but he dragged wide with his left foot.

Alfreton equalised with 12 minutes left when he lashed home after Chesterfield could not clear their lines from a long throw.

1-1 is how it finished as Chesterfield now turn their attention to Sheffield United and then Barrow.

Chesterfield: Hemming; Tanton (Daley-Campbell, 35), Dunkley (Butterfield, 85), McFadzean (Grimes, 85), Gordon (Lewis, 85); Fleck (Naylor, 70), Stirk; Markanday (Colclough, 62), Duffy (Cook, 85), Dobra (Elliott, 85); Grigg (Bonis, 62)

Unused subs: Boot.