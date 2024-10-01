From schoolhouse to Brighouse - Belper Town boss on juggling work and football

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Helping to plot the futures of teenagers by day and semi-professional footballers by night is a challenge not many might fancy taking on.​

But that’s what Belper Town boss Lee Attenborough faces up to most weeks, combining his role as head of geography at a secondary school with then heading straight to training or a match with the Nailers.

And whilst the weekends of course offer little respite from the footballing side at least, it’s something Attenborough feels he’d miss if he wasn’t involved in it.

He said: “I’ve got three young children too but a very understanding and supportive wife, which helps!

The Nailers are again flying high in Division One East of the NPL. Pic: Mike Smith.

"It can be pretty hectic of course but I’m quite well organised and have been teaching for 12 years now, so I’m well-versed in what needs doing and when on that side of things.

"Football can be a bit more unpredictable depending on where you might be playing and a few other variables, but it’s something I take as it comes and enjoy very much.

"When I left Loughborough Dynamo after four-and-a-half years in charge I thought I’d be glad of a break from football for a bit, but within a few weeks I was almost a bit lost without it and soon found myself at Belper.”

Attenborough oversaw a first campaign with the Nailers that saw them challenging for the title for long periods, before a very congested spell of matches – including several long trips to the north-east – contributed to his team falling away and finishing just outside the play-off places.

Lee Attenborough has been pleased with Belper's progress so far. Photo: Mike Smith.

A sizeable rebuild of the Nailers squad in the summer has proved effective as they again sit at the top end of the table, lying in second place behind leaders Emley following last weekend’s 2-1 win at Ossett United.

And Attenborough has been pleased with the progress made.

He said: “We’ve started pretty well considering the turnover of players.

"We only kept six or seven of last season’s squad, but hit the ground running and won five of our first seven games.

"The games we lost were against teams who are also in the top three so that’s something we’re going to have to address, in terms of ensuring we compete against the sides around us, but we’ve done well against the others.

"It can take 15 games or so for things to settle down but we’re in the right place.

"We were unlucky in the FA Cup, having got through one round, we played Bromsgrove and they scored a last minute penalty to earn a replay, then we missed a last minute penalty to take the replay to penalties!

"We’re still in the FA Trophy having got through two rounds and we want to do well in that from a financial point of view, although you have to balance that with it not affecting the league form too much, but all in all it’s going well.”

Attenborough says the summer’s ins and outs were nothing particularly extraordinary in terms of non-league football, but that it still needed the right signings to ensure another challenge at the top end.

He said: “Most managers in non-league have to change their squad a lot in the summer, indeed it’s more common in football generally that you have to rebuild.

"Your best players often get poached by other clubs and you then have the process of identifying the replacements.

"We needed a strong core down the middle of the pitch and I think we’ve got that right, then in terms of putting the pieces together around them, it’s so far, so good in that sense.

"We’ve had one or two leave since the season started but again, we’ve replaced them well. You’re always going to get a few leave, especially if they’re doing lots of travelling and not playing much, but that’s football.”

The NPL Division One East is again a tough one for the Nailers, with the same issues as last season in terms of many long trips, although two of the longest from last season were removed with Stockton and Hebburn Town both being promoted.

But as in any league, the key to any side’s season will be how they cope once the cold kicks in, pitches deteriorate and rearranged games then become a factor too.

Attenborough said: “It’s again very consistent from top to bottom. There are no weak links – even the bottom side will probably get 40 points this year.

"Last season it felt like Stockton and Hebburn against the rest given they went clear but this year the promoted sides are all holding their own and one of them, Emley, are at the top.

"When putting a squad together I was very mindful to get a set of players that can win all games – both early in the season when the pitches are good and we can ‘out football’ teams, then when the pitches turn and the need to be big and robust kicks in.

"You have to aim to compete for the whole season. Last season we were top after 15 games and didn’t make the play-offs, so we’re not getting carried away and just need to try and keep our best players fit.

"Having good squad depth is always hard, even just maintaining it to 16/17 players. Some leave, some get knocks – we’ve had a two-man bench at one point already this season.

"You have to be reactive if players do move on or get injuries. Sometimes players at the next level up become available if they’re not getting games, but to be honest it doesn’t automatically mean they’ll be good enough.

"I see this East division as a bit like a ‘step 3.5’ rather than step four. Some players, like goalkeeper Kieran Preston who we couldn’t turn down when he was available, will improve you but some won’t.

"We’re not actively looking at the moment, but if the right players come along at the right time then you make the move.”

