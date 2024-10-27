Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Morecambe manager Derek Adams said ‘frightening’ individual errors ‘killed’ his team in Chesterfield’s 5-2 win.

The Shrimps fought back twice and were well in the game with 20 minutes remaining until the Spireites scored three times to take the match away from the home side.

Adams said: “I thought we started the game very well, we pressed Chesterfield all over the pitch and we had some really good chances in that first period of the game. Unfortunately they got a goal, a wicked deflection, and then we got back in the game with a set-play which is a fantastic delivery and header.

"In the first-half we had so many opportunities to go further ahead in the game and that has been an issue of our season so far.

"We lost a goal quickly in the second-half which could have been dealt with a lot better but then we got ourselves back in with an own goal.”

He continued: "Chesterfield are one of the better sides in the division but I thought we were very good today. But we are making so many individual errors, it is frightening, it is killing us. We could have dealt with the goals better, all individual errors, tactically we were excellent.

"We had 16 attempts to their nine attempts today and that tells you how well we have played in the game. We just have to be better in the big moments.”

The Spireites subs made the difference, with James Berry, Armando Dobra and Jamie Grimes all scoring.

Adams added: "Chesterfield made two subs at half-time, something wasn’t right, we were getting the better of them and unfortunately for us they have a bench with undoubted quality and that is what the finances bring to the game.

"We have gone toe-to-toe with Chesterfield but the big moments are not going for us.”