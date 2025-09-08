Four wins in a row for Matlock as they make FA Trophy progress

Charlie Oglesby headed home Matlock's second goal.

Matlock Town made comfortable progress in the FA Trophy with a 3-0 win over Grimsby Borough on Saturday.

After a first-half where the woodwork and both goalkeepers prevented more than just Cameron Wilson’s goal for the hosts, Matlock took firm control in the second and there was eventually little doubt as to which side would progress to the second qualifying round.

A home tie with Basford United now awaits for the Gladiators who now have four wins in a row behind them in all competitions.

Kiyani Clayton and Wilson both saw early efforts go close for Matlock, then Conor Washington’s delightful chip beat goalkeeper Declyn Dennis but rebounded back off the crossbar.

Then Clayton had the same fate befall his shot from distance after cutting inside from the right.

Washington forced Dennis into a save on 24 minutes before at the other end, Matlock keeper Jake Oram produced a fine stop to deny Charlie Burden-Whittleton after the ball found him eight yards out.

The opening goal then came on the half-hour mark, as the ball was squared to Wilson just outside the penalty area and he placed a fine effort into the corner of the net.

That would be the last serious opening of the first-half but it didn’t take long in the second for Matlock to turn the screw.

First, a corner from Jeremie Milambo was cleared but when the ball came back to him out on the right, his fine cross was met by Charlie Oglesby who beat Dennis to the ball and headed into the net.

Five minutes later the game was put to bed. Clayton burst into the penalty area and was brought down by Borough’s AJ Adelekan and a penalty was awarded with no complaints from the visitors. Washington stepped up to stroke the ball home.

Washington and Tommy Elliott had shots blocked by defenders and Liam Ravenhill fired too high, but chances then dried up for both sides and the tie petered out with Matlock comfortably progressing.

Matlock: Oram, Eratt-Thompson, Milambo (Fry 83), Ravenhill, Mbayo, Oglesby, K Clayton (Giles 83), Sault (Murray 77), Washington (De Girolamo 71), Elliott (Bachirou 71), Wilson.

All subs used.

Att: 492