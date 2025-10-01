Will Grigg.

Will Grigg has signed a new extended contract at Chesterfield.

The 34-year-old, whose current deal was set to expire at the end of this season, is now under contract until summer 2027, which will take him to four years at the club.

Grigg has scored 40 goals in 90 appearances since signing on a free transfer two years ago. He scored 25 goals as the Spireites won the National League title in 2024 and then he bagged 14 last season in the Blues’ first campaign back in League Two.

The striker netted his first goal of the season on Saturday, heading the opener in a 4-1 win against Newport County.

He said: “From the moment I signed for Chesterfield, it’s been an incredible journey and an honour to be part of this fantastic club. Ash and Phil trusted me to be part of moving this club forward and I’m so grateful to be able to continue that journey.

“The fans took me in from my first day and they are a massive reason as to why I wanted to stay. I can’t thank them enough for the support. This is probably the quickest contract I’ve ever signed because I think everyone knows how much I’ve enjoyed my time here and I wanted that to continue. From the owners, the manager, all the staff and players to the fans, we’ve made some great memories. I want to create more memories and be successful together.”

Over the years Grigg has been one of the most prolific forwards in the English Football League, scoring almost 200 goals in nearly 600 appearances. As well as promotion with Chesterfield, he has also gone up with Brentford, MK Dons, Wigan Athletic, Sunderland and Rotherham United. Not only that, he has won several individual awards and was even voted in the top 25 best players in Europe in 2016, which was the same ranking as Paul Pogba.

The news will be welcomed by everyone associated with the Spireites, who have appreciated Grigg’s all-around play since the very first day that he signed. With Chesterfield hoping to be in League One next year, there are clearly no doubts that he will be a big asset for them no matter what division they are playing in.