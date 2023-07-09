News you can trust since 1855
Former Watford academy coach backs Xisco Munoz to stamp authority on Sheffield Wednesday

New Sheffield Wednesday manager, Xisco Munoz, will stamp out any ‘disarray’ at the club, says Spireites coach Danny Webb, who worked under him at Watford.
By Liam Norcliffe
Published 9th Jul 2023, 11:56 BST- 2 min read
Updated 9th Jul 2023, 12:08 BST

Munoz was appointed Owls boss last week, replacing Darren Moore, who left by ‘mutual consent’ earlier in the summer.

Moore led Wednesday to promotion to the Championship last season so his departure was a huge shock.

But Webb is backing Munoz, who took Watford to the Premier League, to stabilise the Owls and get them going in the right direction again.

Xisco Munoz, new manager of Sheffield Wednesday. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)Xisco Munoz, new manager of Sheffield Wednesday. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)
Xisco Munoz, new manager of Sheffield Wednesday. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)
“I was working in the academy at Watford when he was there and he was excellent,” Spireites assistant manager Webb said.

"He will certainly have them organised and they will be a very good team.

"Any dissaray going on at that football club, he will put a firm end to.”

Munoz took charge of his first game on Saturday, a 1-1 draw at York City, using 22 players in total, including several academy prospects.

Chesterfield, meanwhile, have plundered in 14 goals in their two pre-season games, and will relish being underdogs.

Webb said: "I think they (Wednesday) are a club riding a wave of joy really, as is the whole city of Sheffield.

"Their fans are going to take over a large section of the ground.

"It will be a really tough game and really put our players to the test.

"We have got to embrace the underdog tag and play with freedom, respect the opposition and the fact they are going to be a lot stronger than who we have been playing, but also not come away from the way the manager and us as staff want the team to play. There are three main things there that we get ticked off. If we do that, regardless of the result, it will be a successful night.”

