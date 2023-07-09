The Spireites host the Owls on Tuesday night (7pm) in Drew Talbot’s testimonial.

Town have won both of their friendlies so far, putting nine past Matlock Town and bagging five at Alfreton Town on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite showcasing their firepower for the second successive match, coach Danny Webb says they will have to improve as they prepare to face higher league opposition in all of their next five outings before the proper stuff starts.

Summer signing Will Grigg has scored three goals in two games in pre-season. Picture: Tina Jenner.

“There are a lot of positives but we have got some really tough challenges coming up now because it is going to be completely different against the two Sheffield clubs and Derby,” he told the DT.

“Those big teams will punish any mistakes we make but we are also a very good team going forward and we will be looking to punish those teams regardless of the difference in leagues.”

As well as the two wins and the 14 goals, Chesterfield can be pleased that they have a clean bill of health so far.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ryan Colclough picked up a knock against Matlock but was fine to start at the Impact Arena at the weekend.

And thankfully everyone came through the second test of pre-season ahead of the clash against Championship Wednesday.

“We are doing something this pre-season where we are trying to reach a certain amount of distance in the lads’ legs,” Webb explained. “If they don’t it is nothing against the lads, it might be that something happens tactically in the game like they are not getting a lot of the ball or they are not doing the runs they might normally do.

"Yes, lads are a bit stiff and a bit tight from all the hard running they have done in training but it is nothing that will keep them out of the game on Tuesday.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wednesday, now managed by former Watford boss Xisco Munoz, drew 1-1 at York City in their first pre-season friendly on Saturday.