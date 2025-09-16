First-team coach Gary Roberts.

Chesterfield first-team coach Gary Roberts has ambitions to be a manager one day.

The popular 41-year-old won the League Two title with the Spireites as a player and the National League as a coach. The former winger also won promotions with Accrington Stanley, Huddersfield Town, Portsmouth and Wigan Athletic across 18 years and 600 appearances in his playing days.

Roberts has worked as a coach under Paul Cook at Ipswich Town and for the last three years at Chesterfield so he has built up a wealth of knowledge and experience. Last week Danny Webb left his role as assistant manager to take up the manager’s job at Yeovil Town and that could be a path that Roberts goes down in the future.

When asked by the DT if he would like to be a manager one day, he replied: “I have to be honest, yes. I have been in the game for 20 odd years so I think that would be a natural step. I think I would have a plan in the future to go and have a go at it if you get the opportunity. It has always been a plan of Danny’s to have a little go at it, which is natural, he has been in football for so long, his dad has managed and been an owner so it was a natural progression for Danny. We are gutted he has left, he will be missed, but hopefully it goes really well for him.”

Roberts’ three years at Town as a coach has brought about lots of different experiences, whether it be play-off heartache at Wembley or winning the league the following year. He is thoroughly enjoying his daily work at a club he loves and enjoyed success at as a player.

He added: “I love being on the grass, finding a way how to stop teams, and how to beat teams. I love working with the boys because we have got such a good group. We have had success, it has been perfect for me especially coming out of Ipswich, which I didn’t enjoy as much. I feel really at home here.”