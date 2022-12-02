Former Peterborough United, Cardiff City, Middlesbrough, Bristol City and Nottingham Forest star signs for Ilkeston Town

Lee Tomlin in action for Doncaster Rovers earlier this season.

The 33-year-old will go straight into the squad for this weekend's trip to Redditch United.

Tomlin has vast experience in the professional game, particularly at Championship level with Peterborough United, Cardiff City, Bristol City, Middlesbrough and Nottingham Forest. He has over 500 professional appearances to his name, scoring 122 goals.

He also played in the Premier League with Bournemouth, and ironically his move between Cardiff City and Nottingham Forest was a swap loan deal with current Robins player-manager Jamie Ward moving the other way.