Former Mansfield Town, Barrow and York City winger signs permanent Ilkeston deal
The experienced Meikle, who can play in midfield or out on the wing, has joined following his release by Tamworth, having spent much of last season on loan at Ilkeston and becoming a fan favourite in the process.
The 33-year-old has plenty of experience behind him, having burst onto the scene as a teenager at Eastwood Town, where he was a team-mate of Robins boss Ian Deakin, before playing professionally for Mansfield Town, York City and Macclesfield Town, as well as Barrow, Alfreton Town, Kettering Town and Buxton.
Speaking to Ilkeston Town TV, Meikle said he was delighted to return.
He said: “I’m buzzing. The boys all welcomed me in last season, and I knew a few of them from before, and it was disappointing that we fell just short of the play-offs as I felt at the back end of the season we were looking good to get in the mix.
"So I’m happy to come back here and my aim is to help us win the league.
"It’s good to have the squad fighting together from the start, as Deaks came in a few games in last year, and hopefully it’ll show come the end of the season.
"Pre-season will be gruelling but I’m used to that now and you get out what you put in, so we’ll get some good games in and hopefully go into the new season firing on all cylinders.”
The Robins begin their pre-season campaign with the visit of Hallam FC on Saturday (July 6), kick-off being 1pm to accommodate England’s Euro 2024 quarter-final later in the day.