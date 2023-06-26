News you can trust since 1855
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Met Police issue urgent advice as 999 calls fail to connect
Stephen Lawrence murder: BBC names new suspect
Sarah Ferguson diagnosed with breast cancer
Glastonbury 2023: Man dies at music festival
Glastonbury 2023: Star of the show is a woman whose name we don’t know
World’s ugliest dog crowned at ceremony in California

Former England, Newcastle United, West Ham United and Ipswich Town midfielder joins Chesterfield coaching staff

Paul Cook is ‘delighted’ to officially add former England midfielder Kieron Dyer to his backroom staff.
By Liam Norcliffe
Published 26th Jun 2023, 10:07 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Jun 2023, 10:07 BST

The 44-year-old was at the Spireites last season in a consulting capacity but his coaching role alongside Gary Roberts and Danny Webb has now been announced.

Cook said in an interview with 1866 Sport: “He loves football, he really studies the game. He loves working with players individually and collectively.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I feel the addition of Kieron will help us both at the top level which is the Saturday games and the day-to-day stuff and also Monday-Friday which is on the training ground, which people don’t see.

Former England and Newcastle United midfielder Kieron Dyer has joined Chesterfield as a coach. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)Former England and Newcastle United midfielder Kieron Dyer has joined Chesterfield as a coach. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)
Former England and Newcastle United midfielder Kieron Dyer has joined Chesterfield as a coach. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)
Most Popular

“I am delighted with Kieron, I am delighted with all the staff.”

Dyer was capped 33 times by England and also played for Newcastle United, West Ham United and Ipswich Town among others.

He was Ipswich’s under-23s manager when Cook was the first-team manager at Portman Road and they have had a good relationship since then.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

On joining Chesterfield, Dyer said: “ “I came in for the last two months of the season just to give the lads a different voice.

“It seemed to go really well, but I have unfinished business. I think all the staff have unfinished players, as do the players. I’m really excited for the coming season.”

Chesterfield to announce goalkeeper arrival soon, says manager Paul Cook

Related topics:Paul CookKieron DyerIpswich TownChesterfieldNewcastle UnitedWest Ham UnitedEnglandSportSpireites