The 44-year-old was at the Spireites last season in a consulting capacity but his coaching role alongside Gary Roberts and Danny Webb has now been announced.

Cook said in an interview with 1866 Sport: “He loves football, he really studies the game. He loves working with players individually and collectively.

“I feel the addition of Kieron will help us both at the top level which is the Saturday games and the day-to-day stuff and also Monday-Friday which is on the training ground, which people don’t see.

Former England and Newcastle United midfielder Kieron Dyer has joined Chesterfield as a coach. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

“I am delighted with Kieron, I am delighted with all the staff.”

Dyer was capped 33 times by England and also played for Newcastle United, West Ham United and Ipswich Town among others.

He was Ipswich’s under-23s manager when Cook was the first-team manager at Portman Road and they have had a good relationship since then.

On joining Chesterfield, Dyer said: “ “I came in for the last two months of the season just to give the lads a different voice.