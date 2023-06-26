Chesterfield to announce goalkeeper arrival soon, says manager Paul Cook
So far the Spireites have brought in three players, midfielders Bailey Hobson and Tom Naylor and striker Will Grigg.
Town are currently without a first-team goalkeeper, but that is expected to be sorted soon.
In a club interview with 1866 Sport, Cook said: “There will certainly be one or two more coming in, without a shadow of a doubt. I think we have got an announcement coming very quickly on a goalkeeper, which is good, and we will all be excited on that.”
But Cook is also keen to move some players on, joining the seven, including loan players, who have departed since the end of last season.
Cook explained: “There will be more lads leaving the club, the seven will probably become eight, nine, 10 and even 11 because you can’t keep signing players at a club, you can’t just collect players. The outdoor is important to me. I don’t believe in just spending money and bringing players in. I believe in quality over quantity and it is something we are trying to do in this window.”