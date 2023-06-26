News you can trust since 1855
Chesterfield to announce goalkeeper arrival soon, says manager Paul Cook

Chesterfield manager Paul Cook says there will ‘certainly’ be more signings made this summer, with a goalkeeper set to join.
By Liam Norcliffe
Published 26th Jun 2023, 09:38 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Jun 2023, 09:38 BST

So far the Spireites have brought in three players, midfielders Bailey Hobson and Tom Naylor and striker Will Grigg.

Town are currently without a first-team goalkeeper, but that is expected to be sorted soon.

In a club interview with 1866 Sport, Cook said: “There will certainly be one or two more coming in, without a shadow of a doubt. I think we have got an announcement coming very quickly on a goalkeeper, which is good, and we will all be excited on that.”

Chesterfield manager Paul Cook. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)Chesterfield manager Paul Cook. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)
But Cook is also keen to move some players on, joining the seven, including loan players, who have departed since the end of last season.

Cook explained: “There will be more lads leaving the club, the seven will probably become eight, nine, 10 and even 11 because you can’t keep signing players at a club, you can’t just collect players. The outdoor is important to me. I don’t believe in just spending money and bringing players in. I believe in quality over quantity and it is something we are trying to do in this window.”

