So far the Spireites have brought in three players, midfielders Bailey Hobson and Tom Naylor and striker Will Grigg.

Town are currently without a first-team goalkeeper, but that is expected to be sorted soon.

In a club interview with 1866 Sport, Cook said: “There will certainly be one or two more coming in, without a shadow of a doubt. I think we have got an announcement coming very quickly on a goalkeeper, which is good, and we will all be excited on that.”

Chesterfield manager Paul Cook. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

But Cook is also keen to move some players on, joining the seven, including loan players, who have departed since the end of last season.