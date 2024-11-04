A former Chesterfield goalkeeper was the hero for the lowest ranked team in the FA Cup at the weekend.

Dylan Wharton, 22, saved three penalties in a shootout as Gainsborough Trinity beat Hednesford Town 5-4 on spot-kicks following an epic 4-4 draw after extra-time.

Trinity trailed 3-0 but they staged a remarkable comeback, equalising in the 94th minute, which sparked a pitch invasion by the visiting Gainsborough fans which forced referee Jason Richardson to take the players off the pitch.

When the match restarted, Hednesford retook the lead in extra-time but Trinity once again levelled before they won on penalties to secure their place in the second round for the first time since 1952.

Gainsborough are third from bottom of the Northern Premier League, the seventh-tier of English football. Their reward for getting through is a trip to League Two Harrogate Town.

Wharton played for Chesterfield in an FA Trophy shootout win against Boston United in January 2021. He later got released but signed for Sheffield United before penning a deal with Gainsborough this summer.

Elsewhere, Chesterfield’s Bailey Hobson, who is on loan at Barnet, started for the Bees in 5-3 defeat against Exeter City, who the Spireites will face in the next round.

Former Blues winger Jesurun Uchebulam scored the winner for Oldham Athletic in a 2-1 away upset against League Two Tranmere Rovers in a game in which Kane Drummond started.

And Kabongo Tshimanga netted an extra-time winner for Swindon Town against Colchester United, securing a 2-1 victory.

But ex-Town goalkeeper Lucas Covolan suffered heartache on penalties, losing 5-4 on spot-kicks after 0-0 draw against George Carline’s Brackley Town.

And Joe Quigley, who left Chesterfield earlier this season, was knocked out of the competition, with his new club Forest Green Rovers defeated 2-1 at Stockport County in extra time.

Chesterfield’s next league opponents, Accrington Stanley, won 2-0 at Rushall Olympic.