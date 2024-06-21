Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former Chesterfield defender Rob Page has been sacked as Wales manager.

The 49-year-old, who played for the Spireites for three years between 2008 and 2011, has been relieved of his duties.

Page was appointed in 2022 after two years in interim charge.

He led them to their first World Cup appearance since 1958 as they qualified for the competition in 2022 in Qatar.

Rob Page. (Photo by Fran Santiago/Getty Images)

Before that he had been managing the under-21s.

Page has been sacked after Wales failed to qualify for Euro 2024 and after some poor performances in friendlies against Gibraltar and Slovakia.

As well as Chesterfield, Page also played for Watford, Sheffield United, Coventry City and Huddersfield Town.

Dave Adams, FAW chief football officer, said: “Rob’s work has delivered success reaching the round of 16 at Euro 2020 and qualification to the 2022 FIFA World Cup, and during his period we also integrated 18 pathway players into the senior squad. As we move forward this experience will support our objective to consistently qualify our men’s national team to major tournaments.”

Noel Mooney, FAW chief executive officer, added: “Under Rob Page’s leadership, our Cymru men’s team has achieved significant milestones and victories which have created many incredible memories for our nation, most notably our first World Cup in 64 years.”