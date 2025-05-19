It was a weekend to remember for a number of former Spireites players.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This time of the year is always exciting with the twists and turns of the play-offs and a handful of ex-Chesterfield lads enjoyed the relief and ecstasy that promotions brings rather than the pain and heartache of narrowly missing out.

Boreham Wood beat Maidstone United 1-0 in the National League South play-off final, with the winner coming from Charles Clayden in the 47th minute in front of a crowd of 3,500 at Meadow Park. Boreham, managed again by Luke Garrard who returned to the club five months after leaving, will be back in the National League next season after just one year away. And two former Blues players in Tom Whelan and Josef Yarney started the final. Whelan joined Wood from Chesterfield two years ago, while Yarney signed on the dotted line in February.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elsewhere, Scunthorpe United also sealed their return to the National League after two years in regional football, after beating Chester 2-1 in extra-time at Glanford Park in the National League North play-off final. There was a crowd of more than 9,000 watching on as the Iron took a 20th minute lead through Danny Whitehall before being pegged back just after the hour following a penalty from Connor Woods, after former Spireite Will Evans was penalised for handball. But Scunthorpe got over the line thanks to Carlton Ubaezuonu’s winner in extra time. As well as Evans, the Iron also had three other ex-Town players in their line-up in Ross Fitzsimons, Tyler Denton and Joe Rowley.