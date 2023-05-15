The midfielder left Chesterfield last summer on a free transfer to join the Cardinals on a two-year contract and he helped them to an impressive fourth-placed finish.

Woking were a bit of a surprise package this season, finishing on 82 points, narrowly being pipped to third by Town by two points. And they could have set-up a play-off semi-final against the Blues but they were beaten 2-1 at home to Bromley in the elimination round. Unfortunately for Kellermann he was forced off injured in that match.

But should they keep manager Darren Sarll and the majority of their current squad then there is every chance they will be up there again next year.

Jim Kellermann in action for Chesterfield against Chelsea.

Kellermann, 28, was a regular for Woking, making 43 appearances in total, scoring four goals, and his performances have been recognised by his team-mates.

Reacting to the announcement, he said: “Honoured to receive this from a brilliant group of lads. And thank you to the fans for your support all season up and down the country!”

