The National League club, who finished 10th and eight points off the play-offs, have announced their retained list and McCallum is one of seven out-of-contract players to be let go.

The 29-year-old departs the Daggers after three years, 105 appearances and 44 goals.

The news is unlikely to have come as a surprise to the forward given he was allowed to join the Blues on loan in February until the end of the season.

Paul McCallum. Picture: Tina Jenner.

McCallum’s loan stint at Chesterfield brought about four goals and three assists in 12 starts and 18 appearances in total. He was an unused substitute in the play-off final on Saturday.

His release means he is now without a club and he can sign for anyone for free.

McCallum has been one of the most prolific strikers in the National League over the last six seasons, scoring 90 goals in 204 games since 2017.

The Spireites will no doubt be in the market for a striker so it means to be seen whether they make a move for him this summer.

Fellow loanee, goalkeeper Lucas Covolan, is in the same situation after being released by Port Vale.