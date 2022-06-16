The 34-year-old was at the Spireites in the first-half of the 2020/2021 season before departing for Morecambe.
He left the Shrimps by mutual consent in February after helping them win promotion to League One through the play-offs in the previous campaign.
The experienced stopper now takes his first steps into coaching at the League Two Pools.
Letheren knows new boss, Paul Hartley, from his days at Dundee and the pair link-up again.
“I am delighted to join the club,” Letheren said. “I know the manager really well and we enjoyed a successful spell back at Dundee. I am looking forward to supporting the goalkeeping team and helping the team the best I can.”
Hartley added: “'He is someone I know well from my time at Dundee. A good goalkeeper with good experience and I know he’s going to work well with Ben (Killip) and the rest of the group. He has the qualities and attributes to be a great goalkeeping coach and I know how excited he is to get started.”