The 34-year-old was at the Spireites in the first-half of the 2020/2021 season before departing for Morecambe.

He left the Shrimps by mutual consent in February after helping them win promotion to League One through the play-offs in the previous campaign.

The experienced stopper now takes his first steps into coaching at the League Two Pools.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kyle Letheren.

Letheren knows new boss, Paul Hartley, from his days at Dundee and the pair link-up again.

“I am delighted to join the club,” Letheren said. “I know the manager really well and we enjoyed a successful spell back at Dundee. I am looking forward to supporting the goalkeeping team and helping the team the best I can.”