All being well, the 22-year-old will put pen to paper on Friday, ending a transfer which has been running for a couple of weeks.

Negotiations have been going back and forth but a deal has now been struck.

Boss Paul Cook is hoping to bring in some ‘young and hungry’ players, alongside some EFL experience, and it looks like he is about to land his man.

Michael Gyasi in action for King's Lynn Town. Picture: Ian Burt.

The Spireites have fought off competition from fellow National League side Halifax, Ayr United of the Scottish Championship and German club Phonix lübeck, who he has played for before.

But Gyasi, who signed for Chelsea when he was 11 from Northampton Town for an undisclosed fee, was keen to stay in England and his preference was always to come to Town after being impressed by the Technique Stadium and fanbase.

Gyasi still has one year left on his contract at King’s Lynn, who were relegated from the National League last season. At this stage it is not known what fee, if any, Chesterfield will pay for him.

The German-born Ghanian’s favourite position is on the wing but he can also play up front. His arrival would add some much-needed pace to the ranks.

The forward will become the Blues’ second summer signing after former Doncaster Rovers left-back Branden Horton, 21, joined on a free transfer earlier this week.

Gyasi, who was also in the academy at Leicester City, was loaned out to Dover Athletic in January, scoring five goals in 19 appearances, including one against the Spireites at the Technique and a hat-trick at Wrexham.