Former Chesterfield goalkeeper makes debut for Newcastle United

Former Spireite Max Thompson has had a day to remember.

The goalkeeper was on loan at Chesterfield from Newcastle United last season, making 21 appearances in all competitions, recording six clean sheets. The 20-year-old had to be patient for his chance, earning a spot in the starting line-up in October and keeping it until February, before losing it again to Ryan Boot until the end of the campaign.

Thompson, who has been at his boyhood club since he was 11, returned to Newcastle in the summer and reportedly penned a new one-year contract extension.

And the Thompson family have had another proud day, with Max making his non-competitive debut for the club in a pre-season friendly against Team K League in South Korea. Max was introduced with 17 minutes remaining, with his dad Ray, who is the kit-man, watching on from the dugout in a 1-0 defeat.

Newcastle are reportedly set to sign Aaron Ramsdale from Southampton, and with Nick Pope already on the books, the chances of first-team football for Thompson look difficult so it remains to be seen whether he heads out on loan again after spells at Northampton Town and at Chesterfield.

Having chosen to sign goalkeepers on loan in the last two seasons, with Harry Tyrer from Everton the other one, this summer Chesterfield made a permanent addition in Zach Hemming, 25, from Middlesbrough for a fee. Hemming looks to have the number one shirt for now but Boot will be aiming to wrestle it from him just like he did with Thompson.

Chesterfield start their League Two season at home to Barrow on Saturday.