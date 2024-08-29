Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A former Spireite played a part in helping his old club sign goalkeeper Max Thompson from Newcastle United.

Thompson, 20, has joined on a season-long loan from the Magpies.

The young stopper has League One experience, having kept five clean sheets in 15 appearances on loan at Northampton Town in the first-half of last season. The Cobblers wanted to extend his stay but an injury to Newcastle’s first-team goalkeeper Nick Pope scuppered their plans.

Thompson, who has been capped by England at under-18 level, was in contention to start the Carabao Cup final against Manchester United in 2023 due to Pope being suspended but he just missed out.

Former Chesterfield goalkeeper Shwan Jalal.

Chesterfield have been searching for another stopper to provide Ryan Boot with some competition and goalkeeping coach Dave O’Hare turned to former Spireite Shwan Jalal, who is the first-team goalkeeping coach at St James’ Park, to help bring Thompson in. The pair have kept in touch since working together and it all came together nicely on this occasion.

Jalal played under Newcastle manager Eddie Howe when he was boss at Bournemouth and the pair linked-up again at the Toon in October 2022. He ended his playing career at Town, making more than 50 appearances between 2018 and 2020, and was a popular figure.

He told the DT that Thompson is a ‘great lad’ with an ‘excellent size’ who ‘looks to play’ and is ‘very good technically.’

Thompson signed before Friday's 11pm deadline and could be included in the squad for Saturday’s match at Gillingham (12.30pm).