The left-back, who was a consistent performer last season, was surprisingly not offered a new contract this summer and was let go.

But the 29-year-old will remain in the National League with the newly-promoted Minstermen.

Whittle has had a previous spell at the club, spending two years there between 2016 and 2018, winning the FA Trophy in 2017.

Alex Whittle.

He joins fellow defender Fraser Kerr, who was also released by the Blues, at York for the upcoming season.

The Minstermen were promoted from the National League North last season through the play-offs, and Whittle thinks they hav a chance of going up again.

“I’ve always had a look at [the team] especially when the new manager came in and I was rooting for them in the play-offs,” Whittle said.

“I’ve had two really good seasons, especially the last 18 months, we’ve (Chesterfield) gone for promotion and I’ve scored a few goals as well.

“I think we can go quietly under the radar [this season]. Obviously, there are big clubs at this level who have a lot of money – they will get all the talk - but we are quietly confident. I’ve seen some of the signings we’ve brought in - there are some good players here.”

He added: “We want to aim for promotion but if not then definitely play-offs.