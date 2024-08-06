Former Chesterfield defender hopes to climb leagues with new club Swindon Town
The former Spireite, who was part of Chesterfield’s promotion-winning squad last season, has earned himself a deal at the Robins after impressing on trial.
And ironically his first game for his new team could be against his old one, with Chesterfield hosting Swindon on Friday night as the League Two season gets underway.
The 28-year-old was let go by the Blues at the end of the last campaign but he will no doubt get a good reception on his return to the SMH Group Stadium.
“From the moment I came in last week, I felt really at home straight away and had a great feeling about it,” King, who played in Swindon’s 1-0 win against Wycombe last Saturday, said.
"I'm really excited now for what's ahead and can't wait to get going here.
"I want to be helping a big club get up the leagues and that is my goal to be part of this squad and hopefully have a little bit of history myself here.
"I feel like I've got a bit more to give, I've worked really hard to get to where I am today, and I'm really hoping I can do it with Swindon."
