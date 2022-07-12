Former Burnley academy manager set to mastermind women’s programme at Chesterfield's academy.

The former Burnley academy manager is a familiar name to Spireites as his father Bob was a long-standing club secretary and director at Saltergate.
He will oversee the Chesterfield FC women’s first team, academy, U16s and ETC ahead of the 2022/23 season launch.
Meanwhile, Chesterfield FC women’s first-team trials will be taking place this Friday at the new training hub in Clowne, starting at 7pm.
Academy manager Neil Cluxton said: “It is an amazing opportunity for talented players in the region to play for the newly launched Chesterfield FC women’s team as they embark on the new challenge ahead.”
A limited number of places are available. If you would like to attend, please send an email to [email protected]