Former Burnley academy manager set to mastermind women’s programme at Chesterfield's academy.

Jonathan Pepper has been appointed to mastermind the women’s programme for the Chesterfield FC academy.

The former Burnley academy manager is a familiar name to Spireites as his father Bob was a long-standing club secretary and director at Saltergate.

He will oversee the Chesterfield FC women’s first team, academy, U16s and ETC ahead of the 2022/23 season launch.

Meanwhile, Chesterfield FC women’s first-team trials will be taking place this Friday at the new training hub in Clowne, starting at 7pm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Academy manager Neil Cluxton said: “It is an amazing opportunity for talented players in the region to play for the newly launched Chesterfield FC women’s team as they embark on the new challenge ahead.”