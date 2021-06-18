The 22-year-old will be joining the Spireites on a permanent deal after impressing on loan from Aston Villa last season.

The attacking midfielder made 13 starts for the Blues, scoring twice, as they marched towards the play-offs.

Irish-born Clarke has been released by Villa and is available on a free transfer.

Jack Clarke, who had a loan spell at Town last season, is set to rejoin the club.

The youngster is understood to have really enjoyed his time at Chesterfield and was keen to rejoin.

Talks between the club and Clarke have gone well and he is now set to put pen to paper.

Boss James Rowe was impressed with how Clarke ‘came of age’ in the latter stages of the season, putting in big performances against the likes of Bromley, Dagenham and Redbridge, Halifax and Notts County.