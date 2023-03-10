Football under threat as snow sees matches postponed and inspections scheduled
Heavy snowfall has left much of Saturday’s football programme under threat across parts of Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire.
Mansfield Town’s home game with Leyton Orient has already been postponed after an early pitch inspection on Friday, while Chesterfield have appealed for volunteers to go and help clear the Technique Stadium pitch of snow ahead of their match with Yeovil Town.
With snow likely to ease across some areas, it could yet become a question of whether freezing temperatures will put paid to matches should the ice not have thawed enough before tomorrow’s games.
Even artificial pitches may not be exempt from problems, with Ilkeston Town’s 3G surface currently covered in snow and with freezing temperatures forecast overnight as they prepare to host Suffolk side Needham Market.
Buxton go to Banbury in the National League North, with the Bucks’ ability to travel from the heavily-affected High Peak also a factor even if their Oxfordshire hosts’ pitch is playable, while Alfreton Town’s game at Bradford (Park Avenue) looks under threat given heavy snow in West Yorkshire.
Matlock Town are due to go to Whitby Town, with the long journey meaning an early decision is also expected from their hosts, while Belper Town will welcome Marske United should the Raygar Stadium pitch have sufficiently thawed out.
Eastwood Community are due to travel to Pinchbeck United, with no pitch inspection planned as of Friday morning, while home games for Heanor Town, Selston, who face Kimberley MW, and Hucknall Town are among others under threat.