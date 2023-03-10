With snow likely to ease across some areas, it could yet become a question of whether freezing temperatures will put paid to matches should the ice not have thawed enough before tomorrow’s games.

Even artificial pitches may not be exempt from problems, with Ilkeston Town’s 3G surface currently covered in snow and with freezing temperatures forecast overnight as they prepare to host Suffolk side Needham Market.

Bradford (Park Avenue) are due to host Alfreton Town but this was their pitch on Thursday evening. Photo: Bradford PA FC.

Buxton go to Banbury in the National League North, with the Bucks’ ability to travel from the heavily-affected High Peak also a factor even if their Oxfordshire hosts’ pitch is playable, while Alfreton Town’s game at Bradford (Park Avenue) looks under threat given heavy snow in West Yorkshire.

Matlock Town are due to go to Whitby Town, with the long journey meaning an early decision is also expected from their hosts, while Belper Town will welcome Marske United should the Raygar Stadium pitch have sufficiently thawed out.

