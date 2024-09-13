Fitness update on Chesterfield's new signing John Fleck ahead of Port Vale clash

New signing John Fleck is not ‘match fit’ yet but it won't be long before Chesterfield fans get to see him in action.

The 33-year-old has signed a contract until the end of the season. The central midfielder, who was a free agent after leaving Blackburn Rovers, had been training with the Spireites for just over a week before a deal was sealed.

The Sheffield United favourite has previously explained how he has had a big metal plate removed from his shin and replaced with a smaller one and he now feels better than what he has for a long time.

It remains to be seen whether Fleck is in the squad for Saturday’s match at Port Vale but if not his debut won’t be far away.

Manager Paul Cook explained: "John might need a little bit more time training etc. He has had a bit of rough luck with his injuries but that has all been tidied up now. He has trained ever so well for 10 days. Obviously he is not match-fit, for sure, but he is certainly football fit. He will be ready to play quite quickly. Obviously, as we have no midweek games now, it allows him to train hard and then we will see John very quickly. Without a shadow of a doubt, it won’t be a long process. I think he can have a really good effect on our club."

Fleck, who has been capped five times by Scotland, has won leagues and cups with Rangers and promotions with the Blades, as well as playing in the Premier League.

He had other offers but the move to Chesterfield was one that suited all parties.

Cook smiled: “He is a player who I have come up against many times as a manager and he has always been one of those prickly ones that does well and seems to win! He brings a wealth of experience. He has played at high levels including international football.

"He is a really good lad, good footballer, good competitor, got a great name in football. He was probably training with us for probably a week to 10 days and it was more of a favour than anything else because geographically he lives in an area quite close to Chesterfield. After a couple of little chats with him, we asked if we would be an option, John certainly had other offers, but I think he is very well settled in the Sheffield area. It was a case of two things coming together that seemed to work for each other so we are delighted to get him.

"With John it was probably a case of we weren’t looking for him, but after coming together, it was something we felt (we had to do). Great credit to Ash and Phil (Kirk) again. I just think it is just a nice fit for everyone.”