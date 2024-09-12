Chesterfield's John Fleck believes his injury issues are now over.

Veteran midfielder John Fleck says he is feeling the best he has felt in a year after finally overcoming a long spell of injury.

Fleck, who joined Spireites this week following his summer release from Blackburn Rovers, feels he is now back to his best after surgery to replace the size of a metal plate in his shin.

It brings to an end a nightmare 12 months for the former Glasgow Rangers and Sheffield United star.

“When I had my first surgery at Sheffield United I got a metal plate put in my leg after my small fracture and the plate ended up too big, so I was training through pain for maybe 5-6 months, which wasn’t great,” he told BBC Radio Sheffield’s Football Heaven.

“My mindset was to fight through the pain and hope it would go away, but it didn't.

“It was a strange period because I've never gone through injuries in that sort of sense during my career, it was just one of those things.”

But Fleck was able to start his road to recovery after he once again suffered the same injury during his time with Blackburn.

“When I was at Blackburn I got a whack on the same leg and every time I got hit in that area the plate was just whacking off my bone because it was so big,” he added.

“Blackburn sent me to a different surgeon who was very good with me. A smaller plate has been put in, I guess the bigger one didn't agree with my leg.

“It was putting a lot of stress on the bone. I'm glad the injury happened again because it made the decision to get the big plate taken out.

“As soon as I had it taken out I felt like my old self again straight away. It was just a pity that the season had finished before I was back running on the pitch.

“I got back on the pitch one or two weeks before the season had ended last season. By that stage I felt as if I could play again.

“In terms of fitness and my leg I feel back to completely normal now. I have come through the other side and I am feeling the best I have felt in probably a year.”

Fleck, who won promotion to the Premier League with the Blades, could make his Spireites debut at Port Vale this weekend.

