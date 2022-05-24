Asked if he considered Halifax as favourites ahead of the game, Shaymen boss Pete Wild said: “I’d say its even because Chesterfield, across the season, have shown what a quality side they are.

“We’ve punched massively above our weight and been able to stay there all season. I’d say it’s an evenly-balanced tie that could go either way and it’ll be the team that implements their plan the best, that makes the least mistakes and takes their chances when they’re afforded to them that will win the match.”

On having home advantage for the game, Wild said: “You’d like to think a home game is an advantage. It comes with its own pressures, that everybody expects you to win at home. We’ve done so well there this year, we recruited to be better at The Shay and that’s come off. So now we need to make sure we get the performance that the season’s merited.”