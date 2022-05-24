The Shaymen finished fourth so they have home advantage this evening.
The Spireites secured seventh spot on the last day of the season.
Halifax, who have the best home record in the division, have taken four points off Town this campaign and go into this one as hot favourites.
The winner will play Solihull Moors away this Sunday in the semi-finals.
Halifax v Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES
- Latest score: Halifax 0 v 0 Chesterfield (7.45pm KO)
- Play-off eliminator - winner plays Solihull Moors away on Sunday
- Shaymen finished 4th; Spireites 7th
Grimsby Town
Booked their place in the semi-finals last night with a dramatic late extra-time winner away at Notts County.
The Mariners equalised in the 90 minute of normal time to make it 1-1 before scoring a winner in the 120th minute to avoid penalties.
They now travel to Wrexham on Saturday in the semi-finals.
Liam’s predicted line-up
(4-2-3-1) Loach; King, Williams, Grimes, Whittle; Weston, Kellermann; Mandeville, Rowe, Khan; Asante.
Subs: Maguire, Miller, McCourt, Denton, Tyson.
Tonight’s officials
Referee: Scott Tallis (He was in charge for the 1-0 win at Grimsby and 2-2 draw at Stockport County this season).
Assistant referee: Daniel Jarvis
Assistant referee: Scott Morland
Fourth official: Thomas Parsons
‘It’s evenly-balanced'
Asked if he considered Halifax as favourites ahead of the game, Shaymen boss Pete Wild said: “I’d say its even because Chesterfield, across the season, have shown what a quality side they are.
“We’ve punched massively above our weight and been able to stay there all season. I’d say it’s an evenly-balanced tie that could go either way and it’ll be the team that implements their plan the best, that makes the least mistakes and takes their chances when they’re afforded to them that will win the match.”
On having home advantage for the game, Wild said: “You’d like to think a home game is an advantage. It comes with its own pressures, that everybody expects you to win at home. We’ve done so well there this year, we recruited to be better at The Shay and that’s come off. So now we need to make sure we get the performance that the season’s merited.”
He added: “I think we’ve got the characters, you’ve seen that across the season when we’ve been away to some of these big clubs and how well we’ve done. Not in every big game have we done well, but we’ve stood up to the big crowds, we’ve stood up to the pressures that come with that.“I think I’ve got a mixture of young lads who’ve aged and matured across the season, I’ve got a middle group of lads who are now leading the younger lads by example, and I’ve got my experienced boys who’ve been there and done it who know what it takes and whether they’re on the pitch or not, will lead the group by example.”
Form guide - last five in league
Halifax: LWWDL
Chesterfield: WLLLD
Match odds
Halifax: 6/5
Draw: 9/4
Chesterfield: 11/5
(Sky Bet)
