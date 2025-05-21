Chesterfield could be reunited with Oldham Athletic in League Two next season after the Latics’ impressive play-off semi-final win against York City.

Oldham finished fifth in the National League, which meant they would have to win three play-off games to secure promotion. And Micky Mellon’s men have ticked off two of the three victories needed, battering Halifax 4-0 at home in the elimination round and then winning 3-0 at York City, who finished second on 96 points, 23 more than the Latics, in the semi-final on Tuesday night.

Oldham will now contest the final at Wembley, which will be their first trip to the home of football in 35 years, against either Forest Green Rovers or Southend United, on June 1.

Eagle-eyed Town fans spotted a familiar face at York City’s LNER Community Stadium last night, with Spireites midfielder Ollie Banks, who is out of contract this summer as things stand, seen congratulating Oldham manager Mellon and embracing his former boss after the full-time whistle. Banks played under Mellon at Tranmere Rovers, winning the National League play-off final together in 2019. A video posted online shows a clearly delighted Mellon hugging Oldham chairman Frank Rothwell before sharing a moment with Banks as well.

The Spireites and the Latics had some tasty encounters in the National League, none more so than in August 2023 when Oldham fans invaded the pitch at the SMH Group Stadium after a last-gasp James Norwood equaliser. In the reverse fixture at Boundary Park that season, Chesterfield fans in the away end partied with inflatable trophies as they edged closer towards winning the title, fighting back from two goals down to draw 2-2.

Forest Green Rovers and Southend United clash in the other semi-final on Wednesday night. Rovers finished third, 15 points clear of Southend in seventh.