FA Cup third round draw - when is it, how to watch, ball numbers and prize money
Chesterfield fans will be eagerly anticipating Monday’s FA Cup draw.
The Spireites booked their place in the third round for a second successive season after beating AFC Wimbledon 2-0 on Saturday.
The victory bagged them £67,000 in prize money, taking the total to £117,375 from their run in the competition so far this season.
The draw for the third round takes place on Monday on BBC2 from 7pm, live from Anfield, and Chesterfield are ball number 61.
Winners of third round ties get £105,000 in prize money.
Third round clashes take place over the weekend of January 7 which means the Spireites’ away league game at Aldershot Town will have to be rescheduled.
Chesterfield drew Chelsea away at this stage of the competition last season and they will be hoping for a similar money-spinning tie.
There are some other second round games to take place on Sunday but here are the ball numbers as things stand:
1. AFC Bournemouth
2. Arsenal
3. Aston Villa
4. Birmingham City
5. Blackburn Rovers
6. Blackpool
7. Brentford
8. Brighton & Hove Albion
9. Bristol City
10. Burnley
11. Cardiff City
12. Chelsea
13. Coventry City
14. Crystal Palace
15. Everton
16. Fulham
17. Huddersfield Town
18. Hull City
19. Leeds United
20. Leicester City
21. Liverpool
22. Luton Town
23. Manchester City
24. Manchester United
25. Middlesbrough
26. Millwall
27. Newcastle United
28. Norwich City
29. Nottingham Forest
30. Preston North End
31. Queens Park Rangers
32. Reading
33. Rotherham United
34. Sheffield United
35. Southampton
36. Stoke City
37. Sunderland
38. Swansea City
39. Tottenham Hotspur
40. Watford
41. West Bromwich Albion
42. West Ham United
43. Wigan Athletic
44. Wolverhampton Wanderers
45. Grimsby Town
46. Wrexham
47. Accrington Stanley
48. Ebbsfleet United or Fleetwood Town
49. Ipswich Town or Buxton
50. Barnsley
51. Forest Green Rovers
52. Portsmouth
53. Shrewsbury Town
54. Hartlepool United
55. Stevenage
56. Charlton Athletic or Stockport County
57. Bristol Rovers or Boreham Wood
58. Dagenham & Redbridge or Gillingham
59. Oxford United
60. Sheffield Wednesday
61. Chesterfield
62. Burton Albion or Chippenham Town
63. Walsall
64. Newport County or Derby County