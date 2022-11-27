FA Cup third round draw - when is it, how to watch, ball numbers and prize money

The Spireites booked their place in the third round for a second successive season after beating AFC Wimbledon 2-0 on Saturday.

The victory bagged them £67,000 in prize money, taking the total to £117,375 from their run in the competition so far this season.

The draw for the third round takes place on Monday on BBC2 from 7pm, live from Anfield, and Chesterfield are ball number 61.

Chesterfield fans are hoping for a big draw in the FA Cup third round.

Winners of third round ties get £105,000 in prize money.

Third round clashes take place over the weekend of January 7 which means the Spireites’ away league game at Aldershot Town will have to be rescheduled.

Chesterfield drew Chelsea away at this stage of the competition last season and they will be hoping for a similar money-spinning tie.

There are some other second round games to take place on Sunday but here are the ball numbers as things stand:

1. AFC Bournemouth

2. Arsenal

3. Aston Villa

4. Birmingham City

5. Blackburn Rovers

6. Blackpool

7. Brentford

8. Brighton & Hove Albion

9. Bristol City

10. Burnley

11. Cardiff City

12. Chelsea

13. Coventry City

14. Crystal Palace

15. Everton

16. Fulham

17. Huddersfield Town

18. Hull City

19. Leeds United

20. Leicester City

21. Liverpool

22. Luton Town

23. Manchester City

24. Manchester United

25. Middlesbrough

26. Millwall

27. Newcastle United

28. Norwich City

29. Nottingham Forest

30. Preston North End

31. Queens Park Rangers

32. Reading

33. Rotherham United

34. Sheffield United

35. Southampton

36. Stoke City

37. Sunderland

38. Swansea City

39. Tottenham Hotspur

40. Watford

41. West Bromwich Albion

42. West Ham United

43. Wigan Athletic

44. Wolverhampton Wanderers

45. Grimsby Town

46. Wrexham

47. Accrington Stanley

48. Ebbsfleet United or Fleetwood Town

49. Ipswich Town or Buxton

50. Barnsley

51. Forest Green Rovers

52. Portsmouth

53. Shrewsbury Town

54. Hartlepool United

55. Stevenage

56. Charlton Athletic or Stockport County

57. Bristol Rovers or Boreham Wood

58. Dagenham & Redbridge or Gillingham

59. Oxford United

60. Sheffield Wednesday

61. Chesterfield

62. Burton Albion or Chippenham Town

63. Walsall