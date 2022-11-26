Chesterfield upset League Two AFC Wimbledon to reach FA Cup third round - how it happened

Goals in each half from Armando Dobra and Jeff King sealed an impressive and deserved 2-0 win for the Spireites at Plough Lane.

This victory was Town’s sixth on the bounce and extends their unbeaten run to nine. After beating Northampton Town in the previous round, this was also their second League Two scalp of the competition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Against a team who were playing in League One last season and who are League Two’s in-form team, the Blues more than held their own and never really looked troubled.

Chesterfield beat AFC Wimbledon 2-0. Picture: Tina Jenner.

Chesterfield got a dream third round tie at Chelsea last season and they will be hoping for another money-spinning fixture in Monday’s draw.

Paul Cook named an unchanged starting line-up for the fifth successive match. New signing Ash Palmer was named on the bench, as was Akwasi Asante after a month out with a hamstring injury. There was no place for George Cooper or Jack Clarke among the nine substitutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Dons selected 10 of the 11 players who started their last league game, which shows they were not taking the Spireites lightly.

Dobra’s superb counter-attack goal had Town, who had been the better side, in front at the break.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Blues had not created bundles of chances, but they had controlled the game and were untroubled for most of the first 45 minutes.

Chesterfield had the first big opportunity when Quigley’s header from Jamie Grimes’ cross was tipped behind for a corner. From the resulting delivery, Grimes powered a header over.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Just after the half-hour mark, Tyrone Wiliams suffered a facial injury/concussion after a strong challenge on Ayoub Assal. With the Blues defender off the pitch, Ethan Chislett almost equalised but his effort was cleared off the line by Liam Mandeville. Williams, who looked frustrated at not being allowed to continue, was replaced by Palmer for his debut.

That was the only moment where the Spireites looked vulnerable, but they soon composed themselves and took the lead before half-time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The quick-as-a-flash counter was started by Dobra on the halfway line, and finished in the box by the Albanian magician, after exchanging passes with Quigley.

At the start of the second-half, Chesterfield continued to be brave on the ball and looked dangerous on the break.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first opening of the saw Quigley almost turn in a Bailey Clements low cross. while down the other end, towering midfielder Harry Pell was not far away from sweeping home a free-kick from Chislett.

The Dons threatened a brief period of pressure but Chesterfield soon wrestled back control as Jeff King and Mike Jones fired in shots on target and then Quigley and Palmer nearly turned in King’s low cross.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It would have been harsh, but Wimbledon should have levelled with 20 minutes remaining, but Pell hooked a close-range attempt over the crossbar.

That miss proved pivotal as moments later, Chesterfield doubled their lead through King with 15 minutes remaining. The right-back’s cross looped over the head of Tzanev and landed in the net.

Advertisement Hide Ad

That goal sparked chants of ‘we’re going to Wembley’ and ‘Football League, you’re having a laugh’ from the travelling 700 Spireites as they saw the game out comfortably.