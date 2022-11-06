FA Cup second round draw - full list of ball numbers, how you can watch and prize money
Chesterfield will find out their next opponents in the FA Cup second round on Monday evening.
The Spireites caused an upset in the first round by beating third-placed League Two side Northampton Town 1-0 on Saturday at the Technique Stadium.
Armando Dobra’s superb first-half strike was enough to overcome the Cobblers.
Victory secured them £41,000 in prize money and they got £9,375 for winning the fourth qualifying round. Second round winners get £67,000.
Most Popular
Second round games take place over the weekend of November 26 which means the Blues’ National League home match against Woking will be rearranged.
The draw for the second round takes place on Monday on BBC Two from 7pm.
Chesterfield are ball number 38.
FULL LIST OF BALL NUMBERS
1. Forest Green Rovers2. Bolton Wanderers or Barnsley3. Boreham Wood4. Curzon Ashton or Cambridge United5. Dagenham & Redbridge6. Accrington Stanley7. Solihull Moors or Hartlepool United8. AFC Fylde or Gillingham9. Peterborough United or Salford City10. Farnborough11. Grimsby Town12. Milton Keynes Dons13. Ebbsfleet United14. Carlisle United AFC15. Bracknell Town or Ipswich Town16. Chippenham Town17. Sheffield Wednesday18. Portsmouth19. Shrewsbury Town20. Buxton21. Charlton Athletic22. Weymouth or AFC Wimbledon23. Newport County AFC24. Stockport County25. King’s Lynn Town26. Stevenage27. Fleetwood Town28. Burton Albion29. Harrogate Town30. Exeter City31. Torquay United or Derby County32. Bristol Rovers33. Walsall34. Wrexham AFC35. Crewe Alexandra36. Barnet or Chelmsford City37. Woking or Oxford United38. Chesterfield39. Alvechurch40. Mansfield Town