FA Cup second round draw - full list of ball numbers, how you can watch and prize money

The Spireites caused an upset in the first round by beating third-placed League Two side Northampton Town 1-0 on Saturday at the Technique Stadium.

Armando Dobra’s superb first-half strike was enough to overcome the Cobblers.

Victory secured them £41,000 in prize money and they got £9,375 for winning the fourth qualifying round. Second round winners get £67,000.

Chesterfield are in the hat for the FA Cup second round.

Second round games take place over the weekend of November 26 which means the Blues’ National League home match against Woking will be rearranged.

The draw for the second round takes place on Monday on BBC Two from 7pm.

Chesterfield are ball number 38.

FULL LIST OF BALL NUMBERS

