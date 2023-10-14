Watch more of our videos on Shots!

They now go into the hat for the first round proper which is when League One and League Two clubs enter the competition.

Coach Danny Webb said: “This competition means so much to us. It is a bonus competition, we are going for it, but we want to win the league.

Spireites coach Danny Webb.

“Since I have been at the club we have had Chelsea and West Brom so we have been quite lucky with who we have had. If we can have a big club or a local rival that would make me very happy.

“It is about creating memories. Getting to the third round in the last has not disrupted us but while we are flying in the league you don’t want any major disruption to happen so for me the bigger the better sooner rather than later."

The Spireites led 1-0 at half-time before putting the Poppies to the sword after the break.

Webb said: “The lads treated it like any other game, they treated it with the utmost respect. If we didn’t treat it right we could have lost today. We were ruthless in both boxes and professional. The players deserve a lot of credit because at 3-0 and 4-0 it is very easy to take your foot off the gas but they didn’t do that. Us as staff kept them on the ball all week and they have repaid us.

“We are spoiled with the quality of players we have, but we are also spoiled with the quality of mentality that they have. We are very blessed with their attitude and us as staff appreciate it. We will keep pushing them in the right direction because we are not even halfway there yet.”

Joe Quigley was not involved because of ankle injury he suffered last weekend against Boreham Wood.