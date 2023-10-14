FA Cup means 'so much' to Chesterfield - reaction to big win against Kettering Town
Goals from Ollie Banks, Will Grigg, Darren Oldaker, Ash Palmer and Tom Naylor secured a routine win for the Spireites against seventh-tier opposition in the fourth qualifying round on Saturday.
They now go into the hat for the first round proper which is when League One and League Two clubs enter the competition.
Coach Danny Webb said: “This competition means so much to us. It is a bonus competition, we are going for it, but we want to win the league.
“Since I have been at the club we have had Chelsea and West Brom so we have been quite lucky with who we have had. If we can have a big club or a local rival that would make me very happy.
“It is about creating memories. Getting to the third round in the last has not disrupted us but while we are flying in the league you don’t want any major disruption to happen so for me the bigger the better sooner rather than later."
The Spireites led 1-0 at half-time before putting the Poppies to the sword after the break.
Webb said: “The lads treated it like any other game, they treated it with the utmost respect. If we didn’t treat it right we could have lost today. We were ruthless in both boxes and professional. The players deserve a lot of credit because at 3-0 and 4-0 it is very easy to take your foot off the gas but they didn’t do that. Us as staff kept them on the ball all week and they have repaid us.
“We are spoiled with the quality of players we have, but we are also spoiled with the quality of mentality that they have. We are very blessed with their attitude and us as staff appreciate it. We will keep pushing them in the right direction because we are not even halfway there yet.”
Joe Quigley was not involved because of ankle injury he suffered last weekend against Boreham Wood.
Webb added: “The swelling has gone down a bit more on his ankle, but until you get back on the grass and try your twists and turns, you don’t know. We are hoping that he can be involved for the Gateshead game.”