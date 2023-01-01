The Spireites came from behind to beat Scunthorpe United 4-1 on New Year’s Day thanks to goals from Armando Dobra, Akwasi Asante, Jeff King and Kabongo Tshimanga.

The victory, alongside Notts County’s draw at Oldham Athletic, means the Blues have cut the gap to the top to nine points and have two games in hand.

"When you come in after and see that Notts have got a point, and you work out our games in hand and if we win them, it is exciting for everyone to have a look at,” Webb said.

"The table is looking ever so exciting for everyone.

"You can only do your best and keep winning yourself. To have any hope of us finishing in the top three we have got to keep winning and playing well.

"It is a massive time. You could say nothing is going to be won or lost in that week against Notts and Wrexham but if we go to Wealdstone and don’t turn it makes it even harder.

"It is an exciting time for the supporters.”

Town fell behind against Scunthorpe but turned the scoreline around before half-time and then added two more late goals.

In the end, Webb said that they did it in ‘style.’

“I think it got better as it went on,” Webb said of the performance.

"Just like at their place we were disappointed not to put it to bed earlier.

"I think there is a real belief, not that we want to go a goal down, that we can come back with style. The development of this team shows that we can bounce back and bounce back really well.

"I think we really turned it on in the second-half, really showed some style and put some finishing touches to the great moves we were developing in the first-half.

"At 2-1 there were some nervy moments, even though they (Scunthorpe) are bottom, they had a go.

"The importance of the subs showed today, they helped us get over the line extremely comfortably.

"It is great that everyone is pitching in with the goals and that is what it is all about – teamwork.

"We showed them (Scunthorpe) no sympathy from us and if we had played a bit longer we could have got five or six.

"It is nice to get the three points in a comfortable manner in the end.”

King scored the pick of goals, curling home a delightful free-kick to make it 3-1.

Webb said: "He gets a bag of balls at the end of training and he practices them. He deserves everything he gets in his career. He is a great kid. He has got so much to improve on because he is youngish in football terms. He has got it in his locker to put it in the top corner and if that happens in the Premier League then Match of the Day would be replaying it over and over again. It is great for him because he works his socks off.”

Tshimanga, who had a move to Birmingham City collapse in the last transfer window, came off the bench to add a fourth.

