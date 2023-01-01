Chesterfield put four past Scunthorpe United to cut gap to leaders Notts County

Cameron Wilson put the Iron ahead on 20 minutes but Armando Dobra equalised seven minutes later and then Akwasi Asante completed the comeback just before half-time.

Late goals from Jeff King, a stunning free-kick, and a fourth from substitute Kabongo Tshimanga made the scoreline look more comfortable than it was.

Advertisement Hide Ad

This was the Spireites’ sixth successive home win in the league and it means they cut the gap to leaders Notts County to nine points after the Magpies were held at Oldham Athletic. The Blues also have two games in hand.

Armando Dobra is congratulated on his equaliser. Picture: Tina Jenner.

Just like in the reverse fixture on Boxing Day, Town had to come from behind to collect the three points and they had to work really hard to do so against a side who had not won any of their last 10 and only one of their last 16.

Paul Cook made two changes from the win against the same opposition on Boxing Day. In came Bailey Clements and Asante for Branden Horton and Tim Akinola.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A minute’s applause was held before kick-off for Brazil legend Pele, who passed away on Thursday, aged 82.

Chesterfield started slowly and their first chance did not arrive until around the 20-minute mark but Dobra and Asante seemed to get in each other’s way as they queued up to finish King’s low cross from the right.

Advertisement Hide Ad

As was the case on Boxing Day, the Spireites fell behind against the Iron as Ross Fitzsimons failed to hold Alfie Beestin’s powerful drive and Wilson finished the rebound.

But just like at Glanford Park, Town cancelled it out soon after, with Dobra smashing the ball high into the net from close-range after King’s cross dropped to him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Soon after, Asante had a chance to put Chesterfield in front but he could not turn in Joe Quigley’s low cross at the back post.

Despite the equaliser the Blues looked shaky at the back and Scunthorpe almost retook the lead when Wilson’s curling strike from the edge of the box smacked the post before hitting Fitzsimons as it bounced back out. Moments later, Wilson had another chance but his shot was deflected wide by Jamie Grimes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

So it was against the run of play when Darren Oldaker found Asante in the box to finish after a smart touch and turn just before half-time.

Immediately after the restart Liam Mandeville came close to grabbing a third from Bailey Clements’s cross but the midfielder’s effort went over.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The hosts received a warning sign on 50 minutes when Oldaker tried to dribble the ball out of his own box and got caught in possession, but Jacob Butterfield could not take advantage and blasted well over.

Down the other end, Quigley swivelled and blasted over the bar after being picked out by Clements.

Advertisement Hide Ad

With 20 minutes remaining the visitors were still well and truly in this clash and continued to pose a threat on the counter.

But any late nerves were eased when King secured the win with a superb free-kick with seven minutes remaining and then substitute Tshimanga pounced to add a fourth.

Advertisement Hide Ad