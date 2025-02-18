Ex-Lincoln City, Scunthorpe United, Torquay United and Doncaster Rovers men make up new Matlock Town quartet

Jack Stobbs is one of four new Matlock players. Photo: Phil Peat Photography.

​Matlock Town responded to Saturday’s loss at Basford United by confirming four new signings ahead of Tuesday’s game with Ashton United.

The Gladiators have signed Jack Stobbs and Liam Ravenhill from Buxton – Stobbs on loan and Ravenhill on a permanent deal – while Elliott Whitehouse has joined on loan from Macclesfield and Cameron Wilson signs permanently from Scarborough Athletic.

Winger Wilson began his career with his hometown club Scunthorpe United, with whom he signed his first professional contract in 2021.

In January 2022, Wilson joined Northern Premier League Premier Division side Scarborough Athletic on loan where he made 17 league appearances and scored twice.

Wilson was recalled to Scunthorpe in April 2022 and remained there for a year, making 33 appearances and scoring five times for United in the National League.

In March 2024, for the second time in his career, he moved on loan to Scarborough – now in the National League North – until the end of the season.

He was released by Scunthorpe at the end of the 2023–24 season and joined Scarborough permanently, featuring 22 times before moving to Matlock.

Midfielder Whitehouse, 31, has had a number of spells in the Football League, most notably Lincoln City where he made over 60 appearances, including scoring the winner in the EFL Trophy final at Wembley in 2018.

He has also had spells in the National League with Scunthorpe United, Spennymoor Town and Chester before making the move to Macclesfield FC at the start of the 24/25 season.

Winger Stobbs, 27, began his career with Sheffield Wednesday, where he spent six years which included loan spells Port Vale and Livingston FC.

After being released from Wednesday, he signed for Grantham Town before returning to the English Football League with Oldham Athletic in August of the 21/22 season. He would join Torquay United on loan in March 2023 before making the move permanent in that summer, appearing 36 times for the Gulls before being released and joining Buxton last summer.

Ravenhill, 22, began his professional career with Doncaster Rovers, his three years there interspersed with loan spells at Mickleover FC, AFC Telford United, Blyth Spartans and Spennymoor Town.

He would move to Buxton last summer where he has featured 26 times for the National League North side.

