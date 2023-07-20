News you can trust since 1855
Ex-Ipswich Town youngster agrees one-year deal at Chesterfield after successful trial

Harley Curtis has agreed a one-year deal with Chesterfeld after a succesful trial.
By Liam Norcliffe
Published 20th Jul 2023, 13:54 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Jul 2023, 13:54 BST

The 20-year-old forward will join on a free transfer after leaving Ipswich Town earlier this summer.

The youngster was recommended to manager Paul Cook by one of his coaches, Kieron Dyer, who worked with Curtis in the Portman Road academy.

The striker has been a livewire in his pre-season outings, scoring once against Matlock Town, as well as making an impact in the other games.

Harley Curtis. Picture: Tina Jenner.Harley Curtis. Picture: Tina Jenner.
His natural position is centre forward but he has been playing out wide in the friendlies.

He will join Chesterfield as another attacking option ahead of the new season which starts on August 5.

