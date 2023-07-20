The 20-year-old forward will join on a free transfer after leaving Ipswich Town earlier this summer.

The youngster was recommended to manager Paul Cook by one of his coaches, Kieron Dyer, who worked with Curtis in the Portman Road academy.

The striker has been a livewire in his pre-season outings, scoring once against Matlock Town, as well as making an impact in the other games.

Harley Curtis. Picture: Tina Jenner.

His natural position is centre forward but he has been playing out wide in the friendlies.