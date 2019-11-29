Everything Chesterfield manager John Sheridan had to say about making new signings

John Sheridan has hinted that players will have to leave the club before any new signings can be made.

The Spireites manager is looking to add some new additions after his team dropped into the National League relegation zone.

On outgoings, Sheridan said: “No one has come in for any of my players.

"I can't make a player go.

"I like to treat them the best I can whether they are playing or not.

"They are grown up men some of them, they have got kids and families, it is their job at the end of the day.

"I like to treat them as well as I can but, at the same time, I am going to have to make some tough decisions of leaving people out and I have got to go with the way I think, and if I have to make changes so be it.”

Anthony Gerrard's return "might be the boost we need"

Decision to let fitness coach go was “made probably above me”

And on players coming in, he added: "Again it is about moving people out if we can but I think one or two bodies will hopefully give us a lift and a change in what we need and hopefully we are in the process of getting one or two in yeah.

“The owner has been brilliant with me.

"I really do true believe that the squad we have got should be performing better.

"Our biggest downfall is switching off, it is not what shape or formation we are playing, it is just thinking about the game when we are out on the pitch.

"I do not like the way we are playing and the manner we are getting beat so whether I bring new players in or change things around I have got to be fair with the players a little bit more. I try to be as honest as I can and tell them face to face.

"I am going to have to make tough decisions and whether we have to move people on to bring people in is something we are looking at because we need to turn it around."