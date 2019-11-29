John Sheridan says decision to let Chesterfield FC fitness coach go was "made probably above me"

John Sheridan says the decision to let fitness coach Rob Coleman go was “made probably above me” and that he was “not really aware of it.”

After Tuesday night’s 5-1 hammering by Hartlepool United at the Proact Chesterfield FC released a statement the following morning saying the club had ‘parted company’ with the strength and conditioning coach.

But at today’s pre-match press conference Sheridan surprisingly revealed that the decision was not made by him.

"I do not think fitness has been a problem, but that is a decision which has been made probably above me,” Sheridan said.

"I did not really know too much about the decision so that is for other people to speak about.

"With Rob it all happened very quickly after the game.

"I was not really aware of it.

"Rob is a young fitness coach, he did well for us.

"Football can be very tough.

"We are all wary, that could happen to myself, anyone who is working in and around the football side of things.

“I am not putting any blame on Rob, he was not out on the pitch kicking a ball was he?

"There is no blame whatsoever of the results on the fitness coach.

"It is not nice anyone losing their job.

"Those decisions will hopefully end up being the right decisions and I have got to make tough decisions regarding my squad tomorrow.

"Unfortunately it is just something that happened and hopefully whatever decisions we make - and sometimes they are tough decisions - it is to hopefully to benefit the club.”

He added: "I am getting looked at myself. I am very vulnerable at the moment.

"We are not doing our jobs well enough and we are not winning football matches as often as we should.”

When asked by the DT if he will have any say in who replaces Coleman, Sheridan added: "I will be involved in trying to bring someone else in yeah."

The club’s statement thanked Coleman for his services and said his replacement “will be announced in due course.”