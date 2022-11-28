Everton fan Jeff King to go behind enemy lines at Liverpool's Anfield stadium for Chesterfield's FA Cup draw
Jeff King will be going behind enemy lines tonight.
Chesterfield’s right-back, who supports Everton, will be at arch rivals Liverpool this evening as part of the BBC’s coverage for the FA Cup third round draw.
The coverage starts at 7pm on BBC Two live from Anfield.
The Spireites are ball number 61.
Premier League and Championship clubs enter the competition at this stage.
King scored Town’s second goal in the 2-0 win against AFC Wimbledon on Saturday, securing their place in the third round for a second successive season.
The 26-year-old has now scored an incredible seven goals and grabbed six assists already this season.
Third round ties take place over the weekend of January 7.
Winners of third round matches receive £105,000 in prize money.