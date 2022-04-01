Encouraging update on Chesterfield striker Danny Rowe after six months out

The 32-year-old has not played for the Spireites since October 23 in a 2-1 win against Boreham Wood.

The forward had scored five goals and claimed three assists in seven starts before becoming unavailable.

His return will provide a much-needed boost to the attacking ranks, although he is not expected to be involved straight away.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Danny Rowe is back in training.

At one point there had been doubts about whether he would play again this season.

He joins Manny Oyeleke, Jak McCourt, Tom Denton and Nathan Tyson in returning to training.

It appears Town’s injury list is easing up, but they still have George Carline, Haydn Hollis, Luke Croll, Jack Clarke and Kabongo Tshimanga in the treatment room.