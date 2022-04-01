The Spireites will once again have a stretched squad for the visit of the seventh-placed Mariners on Saturday.

Although they could potentially welcome back one or two players this weekend, the hosts will still have several out, including the suspended Jim Kellermann, who will return after this one.

“They (Chesterfield) have some injuries, of course, but that is slightly exaggerated by some lads that have been out for some time or wouldn't play if they're fit,” Hurst told Grimsby Live.

Grimsby Town manager Paul Hurst.

"We all have situations to deal with, it looks like we're coming through that and I hope we can keep everyone fit.

"The striker (Kabongo Tshimanga) is the most obvious one.

"He is a big miss because of the form he was in, the goals and the belief he helped put in the squad.

"That is a big chunk from anyone's teams with the goals he scored but they have signed a striker ( Joe Quigley) for money, another one. I am not quite getting the violin out for them.

"They had a fantastic beginning to the season, one or two teams have surpassed them but promotion is very much on the cards still.

"Things occurred at the football club which made it more difficult for them in terms of it being a smooth season for them. They have then brought Quigley in and spent money.

"Danny Rowe has been missing, (Akwasi) Asante is back fit. They're not too shabby still, let's put it that way."

Chesterfield go into the game having only won one of their last five, but they have also only lost one in seven, so Hurst says he is ‘not convinced totally’ that it is a good time to play them.

"It's natural that it's taken a bit of time for Paul to get across how he wants to play,” Hurst added.

"You can see his influence on the team.