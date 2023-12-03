'Emotional' Chesterfield coach reacts to 'dream day' after win against Leyton Orient in FA Cup - as Watford await in next round
The Spireites have now dumped two League One sides out of the competition and they have a trip to Championship Watford to look forward to in the next round.
Webb, who was Orient’s assistant manager a few years ago, said: “It is very emotional for me in particular. Lots of feelings came flooding back. My reaction on the pitch afterwards was an outburst of emotions. It turns into a dream day when you come out on top. I had great times there. I learnt a lot of things from Justin Edinburgh but when he passed away a lot of things changed. It was nice for me to see a few familiar faces.”
Town’s winner came just before half-time when Ollie Banks’ cross looped in via the head of an Orient defender.
"The result does not lie today,” Webb continued. “We were the better team from start to finish. Today was our day. You could say the goal was fortunate but I thought in the second-half we should have added a couple more. I thought we defended really well. There were many pats on the back today for the players.”
Victorty means the Blues are in the hat for the third round for a third successive year.
Webb said: "It shows how much we attack the FA Cup, how good we are and how much it means to the town. Hopefully in a few months we can look back and we will have won the league and had a cup run but the league is the priority and there is still a long way to go. I don’t think the lads will take their foot off the gas but we are in a great position."
And Webb will face another of his old clubs in Watford in the next round in January.
Webb added: "It is not Man Utd or Tottenham but it is a very big team. Hopefully we will take thousands down there. The supporters will be able to enjoy the game. I spent a couple of months there coaching their academy so it is another one of my own old clubs! The pressure will be on them. We will expect another tough game."
The game was in doubt this morning after heavy snowfall overnight but fans from both clubs helped clear the pitch.
Webb told the DT: "We got here early this morning and saw hundreds of people here helping. Everyone in the town has got the football club’s interests at heart. We have had some dark, depressing times at this football club, before my time, where I don’t think they saw much light at the end of the tunnel. But in the years I have been here the light has got closer. I think today’s like today give everyone a buzz. Doing a lap of the fans at the end and to see what it means to people was great."