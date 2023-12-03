Chesterfield booked their place in the FA Cup third round for a third successive season with a thoroughly deserved 1-0 win against League One Leyton Orient.

Will Grigg in action. Picture: Tina Jenner.

In front of a crowd of more than 8,200 at a foggy SMH Group Stadium, the Spireites’ winner came on 39 minutes when Ollie Bank’s inswinging cross looped in off the head of captain Idris Elmizouni.

After beating Portsmouth in the last round, Town once again dump another League One outfit out of the competition and bank themselves £67,000 in prize money. They will travel to Championship Watford in the third round in January.

Fans of both clubs helped to clear snow off the pitch in the morning but the surface was in great condition considering the freezing overnight temperatures. In the end, it was the Blues supporters who were rewarded for their efforts as they watched their team progress to the third round once again.

Paul Cook made two changes from the win against Eastleigh with Ryan Boot replacing Harry Tyrer in net and Ryheem Sheckleford coming in for the injured Ryan Colclough, who was not in the squad.

The first 20 minutes of the first-half was uneventful and fairly even but the Spireites were the better side after that and deserved their lead at half-time.

In the opening stages Chesterfield hit the channels as they tried to turn the visitors and they won a couple of early corners.. The O’s had probably had more possession but failed to do much with it. They had got into some dangerous positions behind Town’s midfield but they were wasteful with their final pass.

At the midway point of the half Chesterfield took control of the game. Darren Oldaker fired over from the edge of the area for the second time, Will Grigg’s clever flick from Banks’ headed knockdown was blocked, Jamie Grimes’ header on target was saved by Sol Brynn and Liam Mandeville also had a dangerous shot blocked.

And the pressure paid off when Banks’ cross from the left looped into the net via the head of captain Elmizouni. Such was the frustration of Orient manager Richie Wellens, he made an immediate substitution and two more at half-time.

The O’s came out with a bit more purpose in the second-half, but Chesterfield wrestled back control near the hour-mark as they pushed for another goal with Armando Dobra, Grimes and Grigg all having efforts on target.

With 25 minutes to go, Wellens made two more subs, which again highlighted his frustration at how little his side had created.

As the game edged towards the 80-minute mark, Orient had still not really threatened, while Chesterfield were still getting into some dangerous areas, with Dobra having a header on target saved after great work by Grigg on the byline.

Perhaps sensing some tiredness in his side, Cook turned to his bench to make four changes with Miguel Freckleton, Michael Jacobs, James Berry and Joe Quigley all coming on.

There were six minutes added, but no late drama. It was a thoroughly deserved victory and one which was met by huge cheers at full-time.

Chesterfield: Boot; Sheckleford, Palmer, Grimes, Horton (Freckleton, 72); Oldaker (Jacobs, 72), Naylor; Mandeville, Banks (Jones, 72), Dobra (Berry, 72); Grigg (Quigley, 82).