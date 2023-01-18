'Embarrassing' - why Chesterfield striker says they 'let fans down' against West Brom in FA Cup
‘Gutted’ Akwasi Asante says the goals they conceded against West Brom were ‘embarrassing’ and that they ‘let the fans down.’
The Spireites fell to a 4-0 defeat in the FA Cup third round replay on Tuesday night.
The fact the goals were individual mistakes rather than moments of brilliance was the most frustrating thing for the striker.
“I am gutted, to be honest,” he told the DT.
“I felt like we gave four sloppy goals away.
“They did not have to work for their goals.
“It is just disappointing because you would expect them to cut you open or if they do something magical you can accept it.
“I felt it was not a 4-0 game so it is disappointing.
“When you look back at the goals it is a bit embarrassing to lose 4-0 like that. But we have got to learn from it and make sure it does not happen again.
“We did alright to get in decent positions but it was not our day today. We could not get that final touch, that final end product, but that is the difference when you play against players at this level.”
Asante came the closest to scoring for Chesterfield when he hit the crossbar from close-range late on.
He said: “Oh don’t remind me! You can’t have them all. I have tried my best to keep it down but it has come off the crossbar and it is what it is.”
Next up is a huge league clash against leaders Notts County on Saturday.
“It is massive,” he said. “We have got our full focus on the league now. The FA Cup is behind us now, we have had a decent run but realistically we were never going to win the cup but we have got a big opportunity on Saturday to close the gap on Notts County and the lads will be ready for it I am sure.”
There were 2,500 Spireites fans at The Hawthorns and Asante was full of praise for them but felt the team ‘let them down.’
He added: “The fans were brilliant, they always are. It is a lovely occasion for them, I feel like we let them down a bit but I am sure they will still be there to support us on Saturday.”